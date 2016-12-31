Barcelona-based social advertising company Adsmurai has received €4 million ($4.2 million) in a second round of funding led by venture capital firm Axon Partners Group, with participation from Banc Sabadell, through its program BStartup10, and Enisa, a Spanish government-funded financing group.

Launched in 2014 by Marc Elena, Otto Wüst and Juan Antonio Robles, Adsmurai specializes in generating and optimizing advertising campaigns on social networks. A partner of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, the company manages its clients’ ad campaigns on these platforms for an approximate value of €20 million.

Adsmurai is headquartered in Barcelona and has offices in Madrid, Mexico, Colombia and Peru.

The company intends to put the funds toward the development and improvement of their services using artificial intelligence applied to image recognition, as well as to promote their international expansion, with a focus on Europe.

Read more: WebCapitalRiesgo

This story originally appeared on Tech.eu. Copyright 2016