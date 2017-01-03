What do you get if you cross Tinder with Yahoo’s @MonkeyPets bot? Why an invisible boyfriend, of course. The Invisible Boyfriend bot is “a digital version of a real boyfriend without the baggage.” Let the romance begin! (And yes, there’s also an Invisible Girlfriend bot.)

Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. RadBots

Monetizing AI Bots is a big problem. With RadBots, AI Bots can now serve relevant, context-aware, and intent-aware targeted ads to pay for themselves. RadBots is the first ad platform for bots.

Available on Web

4. Opoid

Opoid is a friendly, music-based bot. It is equipped with lots of different commands, more features are added every so often.

Available on Discord

3. Invisible Boyfriend

Online dating sucks. Try an invisible boyfriend instead.

Use us to practice texting in a safe environment so you can crush it in the real world.

Available on Web

2. Madbot

Madbot is a mad-lib chat bot for FB messenger. If you find yourself bored to tears or in the throes of an awkward discussion about politics this evening, try Madbot.

Available on Messenger

1. Evabot

A Slack bot to help you send appreciation coffee gifts. Recipient gets to choose their own coffee. Real coffee is delivered by our happiness agent along with some chocolates and hand-written card.

Available on Slack

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. The bot directory says it receives more than 200 submissions each week and tests their purpose, functionality, content, and overall quality before accepting them. This week’s rankings were for the period December 26, 2016 – January 1, 2017.