Acer today expanded its 11-inch lineup with the Chromebook 11 N7 (C731), available later this month. Still priced at $230, like its C730 predecessor, the new model adds durability features, a fanless design, and a longer battery life.

The Taiwanese company is hoping the C731 will be picked up by schools and school districts that “want a reliable, powerful, and quiet device for student learning.” That’s not too big of a surprise, given that Chrome OS has seen the most success in the education market.

The latest Acer Chromebook meets the U.S. MIL-STD 810G military standard, which isn’t a huge deal but is certainly better than nothing. The laptop can thus handle up to 132 pounds (60kg) of downward force on the top cover, the corner-shield structure and rubber bumper keyboard surround protect it from drops up to 48 inches (122cm), and the spill-resistant keyboard drains up to 11 ounces (330ml) of water. A fanless design, meanwhile, translates into a quieter laptop without airflow issues and dust accumulation.

But all in all, those are minor improvements. The real news here is the promised 12 hours of battery life, which is definitely on the high end for such a small and cheap laptop. That said, remember that your mileage will naturally vary.

Here are the Chromebook 11 N7 (C731)’s specs:

  • CPU: Intel Celeron dual-core processor N3060 (2MB L2 cache, 1.60 GHz)
  • Memory: 4GB of Dual-channel LPDDR3
  • Display: 11.6-inch HD (1366×768 resolution), LED-backlit TFT LCD
  • Graphics: Intel HD Graphics
  • Storage: 16GB eMMC or 32GB eMMC
  • Audio: Two built-in stereo speakers, built-in microphone
  • Wireless: Intel Dual Band Wireless AC, 802.11ac/a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0
  • Ports: Two USB 3.0, SD card reader, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone
  • Battery: 4090 mAh 11.1 V 3-cell Li-Ion battery
  • Dimensions: 11.72 x 8.27 x 0.87 inches (297.6 x 210 x 22 mm)
  • Weight: 2.98 lbs, 1.35kg

It’s also worth noting that there is a touchscreen version (C731T) and just one color option: Granite Gray. If 11-inch is the size you want, this looks like a great Chromebook for the price-conscious consumer.

