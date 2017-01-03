D-Vine Connect is a new way to enjoy wine from French startup 10-Vins. It’s one of the many new applications for the Internet of Things, or making everyday objects smart and connected.

The D-Vine Connect sets the right temperature for each chosen wine, and it decants it for you from a dispenser. It also comes with an embedded tablet that acts like a wine assistant. It’s like having a wine bar in the comfort of your home.

10-Vins is showing off the device at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week. The company had a previous version that it billed as the “Keurig of wine.”

The D-Vine Connect helps wine lovers make the perfect wine-food pairings, like a sommelier or server would at a restaurant. The device can consider both your tastes and the meal you’re planning in making its recommendations.

The machine can also manage your wine cellar in one click, using artificial intelligence. Based on your consumption and your favorite wines, D-Vine Connect is able to recommend the next order and, once you approve it, order the bottle in just one click. You can also do it manually, if you want to explore new wines.

And the D-Vine Connect allows you to visit the vineyards without leaving your couch. While you’re tasting, the assistant plays a short movie with views of the vineyards and explanations from 10-Vins’ oenologist about the wine you’re enjoying.

It will also analyze the anonymized data on wine consumption and share it with the wine industry.

“We sold more than 600 units in 2016, and we wanted to take it to the next level,” said Thibaut Jarrousse, CEO of 10-Vins, in a statement. “We want to bring a complete wine experience and make users’ lives easier with a personal wine assistant.”

The D-Vine (first generation) will soon be available in hotels and for consumers in some cities in the U.S., and the company will open a wine lounge bar in California by the end of 2017. The D-Vine sells for $840.

The D-Vine Connect will be available in the U.S. later in 2018. The price hasn’t been set yet. The company raised 2 million euros in 2016 and has 15 employees.