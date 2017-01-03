After years of anticipation, Faraday Future has revealed its planned production vehicle to the public. The embattled electric car company is under tremendous pressure to show that it’s not producing vaporware and is put-together, especially after weeks of bad press being levied at it. Based on Tuesday’s announcement, the company may cause doubters to eat crow … at least for now.

Nick Sampson, the company’s senior vice president of research and development and engineering, opened up the press conference remarking attendees were not going to just see the new car reveal, but “witness day one of a new era of mobility.” Since its founding, Faraday Future employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and has filed 1,940 patents to date.

Image Credit: Screenshot

It only took the company 2.5 years to get to from concept to beta testing. Samson explained that the Faraday wants to reformat the auto industry, flipping the auto industry on its head, and rebuild it independent of fossil fuels, but also other areas outside of the auto industry. “The world is on the cusp on the evolution of the automobile since its introduction,” he claimed. “Faraday Future intends to lead that charge.”

Introducing the FF 91

The first commercial vehicle from Faraday is called the FF 91 and it’s billed as not just being an electric car, but one with the connectivity, intelligence, and performance that surpasses those in the market. Pre-orders for the first vehicles have begun with a $5,000 fully refundable deposit, with an option to upgrade to the launch series called the “Alliance edition”. Cars will be delivered in 2018.

Environmental protection fund will receive part of the proceeds from the 300 Alliance edition FF 91 vehicles that are purchased. That specific fund will be determined at a later time.

The company declined to specify the MSRP.

Image Credit: Screenshot

Sampson touted Faraday’s ability to keep drivers and passengers connected to their digital lives, no matter whether what device or platform you prefer. You’re able to access your favorite apps, audio files, navigation, or even watch your favorite sports team play. “Wherever FF 91 takes you, bring your digital life along,” he said. If you happen to go on a road trip, you can plan it at home and share the itinerary and route with the FF 91. Should you deviate from the scheduled trip, you can send an email to your friends or family using just your voice.

The car is equipped with streamlined dual antennas with 802.11 ac in-car Wi-Fi, and connectivity through multiple CAT6 LTE modems.

Faraday has also incorporated artificial intelligence, meaning that it’s going to constantly learn about you, the driver, so that there’s more of a personalized experience. The FF 91 offers profile identification, seamless entry, and multi-screen connection, meaning that no matter where you are in the car, the system will continue to build its knowledge base on you and be configured to your seating style. “No matter what vehicle you’re in, it will feel like your vehicle,” Sampson boasted.

Hong Bae, the company’s director of ADAS and self-driving, called the FF 91 the “smartest car you’ll ever drive.” It doesn’t have a key because it recognizes who you are using facial recognition. There’s also a driverless valet feature which means if you hate parking, simply get out of the vehicle, press a button on the Faraday mobile app, and the car will go to park itself.

Image Credit: Screenshot

“The more you drive, the more it learns about you, forecasts your needs, adjusts car settings for comfort, performance, and safety,” Bae said.

The car is equipped with 10 front and rear-facing cameras, 13 short and long-range radars, 12 high-performance ultrasonic sensors, and 1 high-definition LIDAR, which is featured on the front of the FF 91 pulsing lasers to intelligently map the world so it understands the environment creating what should hopefully be the safest ride possible.

As for performance, the FF 91 can go 378 miles (EPA adjusted) without a charge — the equivalent of a drive from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley with some miles left to spare. “No other electric vehicle can do that,” shared Peter Savagian, Faraday’s vice president of propulsion engineering. Its battery pack offers 130 kilowatt hours of energy and the vehicle presents 1,050 horsepower — “an insane amount.”

Image Credit: Screenshot

The company presented demonstrations showing that speed of the vehicle, going head to head against some of the fastest vehicles on the market today, including Tesla Motor S and X and Ferrari. Faraday claimed that its car can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.39 seconds.

While the presentation was mildly impressive, there was a bit of an embarrassing moment when the vehicle failed to follow commands from LeEco chief executive Yueting Jia to move to the center of the stage. After a bit of an update, the car complied.

Gallery: Faraday Future's FF 91 electric vehicle

Shaky waters

To say that things could have gone smoother for the car company is an understatement. Heading into this year’s CES press conference, it has to deal with a giant proverbial elephant in the room — is it able to do what it promised and how exactly will it do that? After all, there have been reports of executives departing the company, including the “global CEO” and cofounder of LeEco Ding Lei, chief brand and commercial officer Marco Mattiaci, vice president of product marketing Joerg Sommer, general counsel James Chen, finance director David Wisneiski, product strategy chief Robert Filipovic, head of public relations Stacy Morris, and others.

The Tesla challenger sought to make an impact in 2015, announcing that it would establish its first car factory in one of four states in the U.S. Ground was broken last spring in Nevada, but months later, work was abruptly halted on the $1 billion facility amid allegations from at least one contractor saying it was owed $21 million. The result has caused Nevada’s state treasurer to describe Faraday Future as “a Ponzi scheme.”

“We’ve expressed concern from the beginning that Faraday didn’t have the funds to undertake or complete the project,” Nevada treasurer Dan Schwartz said in November. “Within the last several weeks, our concerns remain unabated.”

At last year’s Consumer Electronics Show, the public expected to see its first vehicle. Instead, Faraday Future debuted its 1,000-horsepower electric concept car.

Far behind the curve

The launch of a production vehicle puts Faraday Future behind the curve, as Tesla and even traditional car manufacturers have released their own electric cars. The company remains defiant, saying that “skepticism and negativity only strengthen our conviction to redefine sustainable mobility,” even taking shots at media that report poor conditions within Faraday.

Skepticism and negativity only strengthens our conviction to redefine sustainable mobility. Decide for yourself on Jan 3rd. #CES2017 pic.twitter.com/cjKSD5gROa — Faraday Future (@FaradayFuture) December 20, 2016

Media pessimism is standard fare for disruptors. Deliberate negative info from press and competitors is the welcomed risk of innovation. pic.twitter.com/1lgtlKjgh1 — Faraday Future (@FaradayFuture) December 20, 2016

Today’s reveal is widely seen as a make or break for the company — an unnamed former executive told The Verge that should Faraday Future fail to raise money after CES, it will run out of funds.

But after tonight’s presentation, Sampson didn’t mince words when talking about the doubters and haters, reiterating that amid all of the criticism levied at it, the company introduced the car it promised it would make. There were no mentions about the Nevada factory or other potential problems it faced, but we’re still at least a year away from when the first vehicles will be delivered. All eyes will likely remain on Faraday to see if it can keep surprising everyone.