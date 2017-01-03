CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 3, 2017–

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTC Markets: FPVD), which sells HD body camera systems and accessories for law enforcement, announced that it has filed a patent application and awarded an application number to mount any manufacturer’s body cameras to Police and Military riot shields.

This unique design will allow the mounting of any ON THE BODY camera manufacturers’ camera to be securely mounted on Riot and Ballistic shields. Front line video has become an important field of view requirement when dealing with public disturbances and provides undisputable video evidence of any unlawful acts of protestors towards police officers.

The designer of this product is Paul Feldman CEO of Force Protection Video. Mr. Feldman is the named inventor on multiple patents. Paul Feldman said, “I have more product designs in the pipeline which will become part of the company’s intellectual portfolio.”

Force Protection Video will begin offering this product to current customers of the LE10 and LE50 on the body cameras.

The LE50 is a state of the art designed body camera strategically built around Ambarella chip sets (AMBA).

The LE50 key design features are:

Industry leading record time (10 hours @1080,12 hours @720)

50 hours of standby time

32GB of internal tamperproof storage

White LED illumination

Audio announcements

GPS recording

30 second pre and post record

Integration with VeriPic© Evidence Management Software

The LE50 was developed using current guidelines that Law Enforcement nationwide have written into their requirements for purchase of Bodycams for their officers. Our camera and software via VeriPic® meets and exceeds these requirements. We are also the first company to build into a Body Camera an audio announcement feature. When the camera first starts to record an announcement clearly states, “ATTENTION AUDIO AND VIDEO RECORDING HAS STARTED” when the camera’s recording mode is stopped it clearly states, “ATTENTION AUDIO AND VIDEO RECORDING HAS STOPPED”. Our studies show when someone is made aware of a recording taking place their attitude and demeanor tend to turn more positive and less aggressive towards police officers.

The LE50 uses white diode lighting in our design because of a safety issue. Cameras that utilize IR lighting can be harmful due to the brightness of the IR light and the fact that the human eye does not react to this source of light, there is a high probability that whomever looks at these lights can possibly damage or injure their sight.

VeriPic® is a leading supplier of enterprise photo and evidence management software to Law Enforcement Agencies, Military, Medical Institutions and Corporate customers. VeriPic© products handle evidence in thousands of criminal cases throughout the country. VeriPic® is the holder of multiple patents for their evidence management solution software.

The Force Protection Video LE10 and LE50 cameras are rugged HD design which incorporates Ambarella (NASDAQ AMBA) made chips that allow cameras and other devices to record high definition video. It is the chip supplier of the popular GoPro® (NASDAQ:GPRO) sports cameras.

