Drones can do a lot of things, but perhaps we have finally discovered their true purpose: as a new way to take selfies.

Keyshare Technology has announced its Kimon “selfie drone” today at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

Selfie drones are multiplying, but the company hopes to tackle the mainstream market. Keyshare introduced the Kimon in the Chinese market in July 2016.

The selfie drones eliminate the standard selfie limitations – small photo area due to the length of your arm or selfie stick – while delivering quality photos at an affordable price.

The Kimon is easy to use, portable, has a replaceable battery and is capable of taking quality photos with a high-definition camera. All its features are tailored to provide a great selfie-taking experience, including a 16 megapixel camera that supports 4K 25 frames per second video recording.

You can control it with a smartphone app that has one-touch takeoff, hovering, landing, and return maneuvers. It has multiple shooting modes that include photography, video recording, burst mode, slow motion, and time-lapse photography.

Kimon also has five selfie-taking modes: 360-degree panorama, 45-degree shot, follow shot, panoramic selfie, and standard selfie. A positioning module enables easy selfie-taking under three meters high — a key feature for indoor environments without GPS signals.

The Kimon sells for $400 and comes in five colors. It can operate for 15 minutes on one charge.

Keyshare’s formal name is Hunan Keyshare Information Technology Co. The company is based in Changsha, China.