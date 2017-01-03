Roost launched its smart battery for smoke alarms last year, and now it’s moving on to a device that can notify you when it detects leaks and freezing temperatures.

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector will send a notification message to your smartphone as leaks or freezing temperatures happen and before they can cause catastrophic damage, the company says. According to Water Damage Defense, over 37 percent of U.S. homeowners say they have experienced water damage losses, and more than 14,000 consumers have some kind of water emergency every day.

Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Roost announced it is taking preorders at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week. The product is one more in its suite of sensors for the Internet of Things, or making everyday objects smart and connected. The device uses Wi-Fi connectivity to connect an otherwise dumb sensor to the internet so that it can transmit safety alerts. You receive the alert on your Roost smartphone app.

Image Credit: Roost

“As a leader in smart home technology, we strive to create innovative solutions that solve real world problems and enhance consumers’ lives by improving home safety,” said Roel Peeters, CEO and cofounder of Roost, in a statement. “With the new Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, we are expanding our smart home product offering to help mitigate the risk of water leaks and freeze damage in homes and apartments.”

He added, “Especially timely for the cold winter months, the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector provides a best-of-breed solution, at an affordable price point, that delivers critical smartphone alerts, to help owners take faster action and mitigate the nightmare of costly home repair work.”

Image Credit: Roost

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector incorporates advanced sensors that can alert consumers to four major home emergencies via their smartphone. The sensors are able to diagnose and respond to water damage due to leaks from broken pipes and appliances; frozen pipes; mold and mildew damage caused by high humidity conditions; and inefficient energy use caused by problems with heating and cooling systems, power, or gaps in home seals or windows to the outside.

Differentiating itself from existing home water leak detectors on the market, the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is a more economical offering that does not force users to buy expensive hubs and can be easily installed in less than five minutes, without the need for costly professional installation, the company said. The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is battery operated, so consumers can put it in places that do not have a nearby power outlet. It is powered by four AAA batteries and delivers over three years of battery life, while leveraging the ubiquitous home Wi-Fi system.

The detector sells for $50 and will ship in February.