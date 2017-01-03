HP has taken the wraps off the HP Envy all-in-one PC with a 34-inch curved display.

While the Envy looks like a curved display, it is a full-fledged computer with an Intel 7th-Gen Core i7-7700T processor or optional Core i5 processor.

The screen is a micro-edge curved WQHD display, and there’s an integrated privacy camera atop the sculpted aluminum stand and a sound bar with directional audio. The display has a resolution of 3440 x 1440, with LED backlighting. It boasts a 178-degree viewing angle, so multiple people can watch it at once.

The machine has 16GB DDR4-2133 SDRAM memory, a 1 TB hard drive, a 256GB solid state drive, and an Advanced Micro Devices Radeon RX 460 graphics card with 4GB GDDR5 dedicated memory.

Envy also has an HP TrueVision HD IR camera, five USB ports (including one Type-C), HDMI Out, HDMI In, wireless networking, and Bluetooth 4.2. The computer debuts on HP.com on January 11 and at select retailers on February 26. The starting price is $1,730.