CES 2017 will feature trends that include voice recognition as the next big user interface; massive growth for artificial intelligence; next-generation networks are emerging; the transformation of transportation; and the digitization of the consumer experience.

Those are the big consumer tech trends of 2017, as predicted by Shawn Dubravac, analyst at the Consumer Technology Association, which puts on CES, which is now in its 50th year.

At the original show, CES had 115 exhibitors and 17,000 visitors. This year, there will be 3,800 exhibitors, including 600 startups, and 165,000 attendees from 150 countries. 20 percent of CES exhibitors didn’t exist three years ago. The show has 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, a new record.

Voice controls

The trends include the New Voice of Computing. By that, Dubravac means that the user interface for computers keeps changing to suit people as they used computers in new ways. Steve Jobs made the personal computer more accessible and affordable than previous PCs, and that helped it take off in the mass market.

Dubravac believes that voice commands are now coming into their own, with voice-based user interfaces coming online such as Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. In 1995, the error rate for speech recognition was 100 percent. By 2013, it was 23 percent. And now, in 2017, we are essentially at parity between humans and computers with speech recognition, Dubravac said.

He noted that the graphical user interface started to disappear from wearables starting around 2010. By removing the GUI and screens, the devices become smaller and better when it comes to battery life.

“Vocal computing will replace the traditional GUIs for robots and other emerging computer applications,” said Dubravac. “Voice is getting better and being used in a more nuanced way.”

Home robots will grow from 2.9 million units in 2016 to 5 million units in 2020, driven by voice computing, he said.

Artificial intelligence

The second big trend is artificial intelligence’s growth. Dubravac said it has started seeping into smaller devices, doing things like managing your refrigerator’s cooling level. Household appliances will constantly monitor things, like how much detergent you have and order it when it gets low.

AI will play a role in some of the announcements that Carnival will make at a keynote speech on Thursday morning at CES, Dubravac said.

The AI at CES will have more depth of knowledge, fluidity of conversation for voice, valuable recommendations, the ability to make small adjustments, and depth of change, Dubravac said.

“You’re going to hear it a lot,” Dubravac said.

Defining the future network

The 5G network will be a wireless data network that allows you to connect to the Internet at blazing speeds and communicate with both video and voice at the same time. Lots of big companies like Ericsson and Verizon and Qualcomm are all working on defining the standards and capabilities of 5G.

This network will determine what kind of gadgets we use in the future, and it has inspired an interesting subtrend.

Gadgets are eating software, and software is eating gadgets. This notion suggests both will happen at the same time. We will see all services converge on a single device, such as the smartphone, with services coming in from the networked cloud. And to the contrary, we will also see many services break out and become the heart of brand new single-purpose gadgets.

With an intelligent network in the cloud, you can transform any hardware device, and you can also transform the network with new hardware, Dubravac. We can see this in how smartphones have a lot of fitness apps, but fitness devices are multiplying at the same time.

Fitness devices are expected to grow from 42 million units in 2016 to 68 million units by 2020. There are more than 250 exhibitors in health, sports, sleep, family, and other wearables at CES 2017.

“We’re digitizing and democratizing healthcare,” Dubravac said.

The wearables are moving beyond the wrist, to thinks like smart rings and Prevent Biometrics’ smart mouth guard that detects concussions.

Transforming transportation

Dubravac said you will also see the physical manifestation of data. Google’s self-driving cars have driven over 2 million miles. And the result is a lot of aggregated learning in what is the right way to drive a car.

“Self-driving cars is a strong story line at CES,” Dubravac said. “That is a phenomenal development, as we overlook incremental change that happens every year.”

Transportation is being transformed, with vehicle solutions occupying 200,000 square feet of exhibit space at CES, Dubravac said. Chrysler announced the all-electric Portal car today.

Digitizing the consumer experience

The final trend is digitizing the consumer experience. That includes everything from digitizing the sense of smell to all the other senses too. Those advances will be used in devices such as virtual reality hardware, he said.

This year, Dubravac expects 2.5 million VR units to be sold in 2017, up 79 percent. VR hardware revenue will be $660 million, up 43 percent from 2016.