CooperVision is showing off its Biofinity Energys, contact lenses that are engineered so that you can view text on digital screens more easily.

The idea was to design a contact lens for “digital lifestyles” and it aims to rid wearers of eye fatigue and dryness. The company showed off the contact lenses at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

We spend too much time gazing at displays of all sizes for hours on end. The CooperVision Biofinity Energys contact lenses feature a Digital Zone Optics lens design, a moisture-retaining polymer material, and other new optical properties.

More than 7,000 optometry practices across North America are now prescribing the patent-pending lenses, with select European availability as well.

Seven in ten adults experience discomfort that comes with long hours of digital device use. That discomfort is most commonly felt after two or more hours in front of a digital screen, characterized by eye tiredness, dryness, and redness. More than a third of millennials spend nine or more hours each day on digital devices.

Not surprisingly, 68 percent to 88 percent of millennials report eye tiredness and dryness symptoms. Extended exposure to bright light, screen glare, and longer periods of device use can contribute to the issue, which is becoming known as digital eye fatigue.

Biofinity Energys contact lenses are designed for all-day wear, helping people’s eyes better adapt so they can seamlessly and continuously shift focus between digital devices and offline activities. After one week of wear, eight out of ten digital device users agreed that Biofinity Energys lenses made their eyes feel less tired.

“There’s no reason for eye tiredness and dryness to be the ‘new normal’ for the millions of contact lens wearers who are looking at screens throughout the day,” said Michele Andrews, senior director of professional and academic affairs in North America for CooperVision, in a statement. “Trying to change people’s behaviors by asking them to scale back their digital device use or change how they interact with screens has limited value.”

The Digital Zone Optics lens integrates multiple front-surface aspheric curves across the entire optical zone. This simulates what’s known as positive power in the center of the lens, helping reduce strain on the eyes’ ciliary muscle as the person can move their gaze from on-screen to off-screen and back with less effort.

The lens also has Aquaform Technology, which attracts and binds water throughout the lens material to retain moisture even during times of reduced blinking, which is common with device use. This helps with eye dryness and provides the hydration, breathability, and softness eyes require to stay healthy.

The lenses also incorporate a smooth, naturally wettable surface design with a special rounded edge. This reduces interaction between the lens and the inside of the eyelids, improving long-lasting wearing comfort.

“This lens offers superior comfort and fit. I have no strain or fatigue throughout the work day,” said Cameron Carlsted of Santa Monica, California, an early adopter of Biofinity Energys, in a statement. “At the end of the day my eyes still feel fresh.”

Bruce Lucas, a fourth-generation optometrist who practices in Woodland Hills, California, was among the first to begin fitting the lens.

“Nearly everyone who comes into my office is using digital devices throughout the day, and I’ve been seeing more tiredness and dryness as device use skyrockets,” he said in a statement. “In my opinion, the Biofinity Energys lens is the most advanced on the market, thanks to CooperVision having the foresight and R&D muscle to take on this challenge. I’ve been prescribing Biofinity Energys to all of my eligible contact wearers — its performance is nothing short of remarkable, and is definitely a game changer.”

Biofinity Energys lenses are designed to be replaced monthly, and require similar care and handling as other soft contact lenses to ensure a healthy wearing experience. Consumers should consult with their eye care professional before wearing this or any other lens.