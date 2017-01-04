Google today said it’s enhancing Google Docs for Android with support for importing files in OpenDocument Text (.odt) format and then exporting documents as .odt files.

A similar thing is happening with Google Sheets for Android: It now supports importing and exporting of OpenDocument Spreadsheets (.ods) files. And with Google Slides for Android — you guessed it! — you can now import and export OpenDocument Presentations (.odp) files.

This comes after Google made it possible to import .odt, .ods, and .odp files in Google Drive in late 2014.

The new support does not work offline, Google said in a blog post.

And there’s no word about .odt, .ods, and .odp support coming to Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides on iOS.

Microsoft’s Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for iOS all support OpenDocument files. But they’re not accessible in the Android versions of those apps.

The OpenDocument format originated in the 2000s at time when Microsoft Office, with its .doc, .xls, and .ppt formats, was dominant and the Google portfolio of competing cloud-based apps was still coming up. Ultimately Microsoft added support for it on its desktop productivity apps with the release of Office 2007 Service Pack 2.

Also today Google said it has added support for exporting docs in .epub format from Google Docs for Android. (Last year Google added .epub exporting support to Docs on the web.) And that app is also getting page setup options such as orientation (portrait or landscape), paper size, and page color.