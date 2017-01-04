At the CES consumer technology conference in Las Vegas today, accessory maker Griffin Technology announced the launch of a new product that brings MagSafe-like functionality to the new MacBook Pro, which does away with the long-running MagSafe standard for charging cables and instead uses the emerging USB-C standard.

The BreakSafe Hi-Power Magnetic USB-C Breakaway Cable offers up to 100 watts of charging capacity, which means that it can handle the new MacBook Pro, unlike its original BreakSafe USB-C cable, which was introduced at CES a year ago, following the release of the USB-C-only 2015 12-inch MacBook.

The new cable will become available in the second quarter of this year for $39.99, Griffin said in a statement.

“Through Griffin’s thoughtful design, the BreakSafe Hi-Power Cable keeps laptops safe from drops and damage with its patented quick-release magnetic connector that safely disconnects from the rest of the cable when under stress or strain, like tripping over the power cord,” Griffin said.

This won’t be the only accessory to bring back MagSafe for Apple’s latest and greatest laptop. Kickstarter-backed MagNeo does that, too.

Griffin today is also introducing a $19.99 MagSafe-style BreakSafe adapter for USB-A ports, as well as $39.99 “universal” BreakSafe car chargers and wall chargers for phones and tablets. Those will come out in Q2, too.

Griffin was acquired by Incipio Group last year.