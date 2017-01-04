Tech startup RnD64 revealed its Eggspert app and Hello Egg smart kitchen assistant to help automate your food routines, such as planning meals and grocery store visits.

It’s one more Internet of Things application, where you make everyday objects smart and connected. RnD64 announced the new solution at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

With the help of Eggspert, Hello Egg upgrades to the ultimate kitchen solution. The assistant plans your weekly meals according to your dietary preferences and adjusts to unpredicted events, like a spontaneous at-home dinner with your vegetarian friend.

Hello Egg supervises your pantry, organizes your shopping list, and even orders your grocery delivery. It provides you with easy-to-follow, step-by-step voice-navigated video recipes and answers any cooking-related questions with the help of artificial intelligence and a support team of cooking experts.

Image Credit: RnD64

According to research, 92 percent of Americans ages 25 to 34 agree that home cooking is healthier than eating out. At the same time, less than 60 percent of dinners eaten at home are cooked there, down from 71 percent in 1985, according to data from market researcher NPD and RnD64.

Almost 60 percent of respondents reported a lack of time as the most frequent reason they chose not to cook. Hello Egg’s purpose is to reintroduce home cooking to the modern millennial’s life by making meal planning, ingredient delivery, and cooking assistance smart and flexible.

“The initial tests of Hello Egg went significantly well and the feedback we received after the product announcement has confirmed the need for a dedicated smart cooking assistant,” said Dmytro Shemet, CEO of RnD64, in a statement. “With Eggspert, we apply AI not only to facilitate the user’s kitchen experience but also to analyze their nutritional needs and optimize their cooking process on every level.”

Image Credit: RnD64

Hello Egg is a voice-operated smart assistant with a display and personality designed specifically for the kitchen. Besides step-by-step voice-navigated recipe video tutorials, Hello Egg can deliver real-time prompts from the support team. It also has music streaming, audio news feeds, weather forecasts, multiple voice-activated timers, and reminders.

Hello Egg starts shipping in Q1 2017 and is available for preorder at HelloEgg.net. RnD64 is an IoT product company with 7 years of experience. It has created 44 products and sold 5 million of them to consumers. Its top products include the bestselling Petcube Camera, PocketBook, and LaMetric.

RnD64 has 25 employees. Research and development is based in Kyiv, Ukraine. It has offices in Shenzhen, China, and San Francisco, California.