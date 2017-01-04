AT&T has signed a partnership with Honda North America to be the exclusive provider of in-vehicle 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity in both the U.S. and Canada. This is a multi-year agreement that will apply to HondaLink-compatible cars.

“Wireless connectivity and connected car services continue to be a key feature in customers’ next car purchase decision. Our work with Honda will deliver new capabilities to future models,” said the president of AT&T’s Internet of Things solutions, Chris Penrose.

With this connectivity, HondaLink’s apps and services, such as navigation, streaming radio, diagnostics, and remote lock/unlock, will have dedicated network access.

HondaLink launched in 2012 and enables drivers to access music, radio, and other content through their smartphone. Now you won’t have to use your personal phone’s data plan anymore — Honda is including the feature with purchase of select vehicles. Currently, 14 models support HondaLink, including the Honda Accord, Civic, Pilot, Ridgeline, CR-V, Fit, and Odyssey.

In a 2015 study commissioned by AT&T, 78 percent of buyers surveyed indicated that they would wait to purchase a connected car. And as the world becomes further infatuated with the Internet of Things, vehicles have been targeted as the next great opportunity. Besides Honda, a number of other car makers have launched their own efforts, including Chevrolet MyLink, Ford Sync, Toyota Entune, and GM OnStar.

The deal with Honda adds to the growing number of automotive brands AT&T has partnerships with, including Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, GMC, and Volvo.