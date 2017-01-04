The LG Gram 14 is a 14-inch laptop that weighs 980 grams (2.16 pounds), making it the world’s lightest 14-inch Ultrabook laptop, according to the South Korean company.

LG showed the laptop at its CES 2017 press conference this morning ahead of the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week. The laptop is just a half-inch thick at its widest.

LG’s laptop is one of a raft of new machines being introduced at CES, and most of them use Intel’s latest Kaby Lake processors. We’ll see if the company still holds the record of having the world’s lightest 14-inch laptop by the end of the show.

The LG laptop has a battery life of up to 21 hours. While it’s extremely light, LG said it is very durable. It has a four-side slim bezel IPS display and a full-metal body built from nano carbon magnesium alloy. LG said this is the first time the metal has been used in an LG product. The system has a Core i5 5200U Intel processor, 8GB of DDR3L, 1600 Mhz main memory, and a 128GB solid state drive.

The laptop sells for $850.