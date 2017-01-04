Nvidia is partnering with Audi to develop artificial intelligence for a new generation of self-driving cars. The companies are looking to commercialize Nvdia’s latest technology for advanced automotive applications.

Jen-Hsun Huang, CEO of Nvidia, announced during his keynote speech at CES 2017 that Nvidia has a new version of its car supercomputer chip, dubbed Xavier. The new chip has eight high-end computing cores as well as 512 graphics processors that can handle advanced tasks such as recognizing pedestrians near a road.

Scott Keogh, president of Audi North America, said that the partnership with Nvidia goes back 10 years. During that time, Audi grew its sales from 60,000 cars to 210,000 cars a year. Part of the reason was the addition of new technology to the car, and Audi did that with Nvidia’s technology.

Keogh said that artificial intelligence is clearly on the horizon. Audi has a car at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas, that is driving itself around the parking lot, Keogh said.

“We’ve been in this for 10 years and we have never seen it so exciting, so dynamic, and so fast,” said Huang.

Nvidia said that automotive supplier Bosch will adopt the Nvidia Drive Computer to take the Xavier chip into the automotive industry.