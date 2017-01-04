Plott has launched Cubit, a tool that makes it easy to take measurements in real time in order to plan creative projects.

Plott created the tool to remove complexity from the creative process for projects ranging from do-it-yourself (DIY) to those involving more complex work.

Cubit lets creators visualize, and ultimately realize, their ideas by gathering, organizing, and managing data on their behalf.

“Cubit is the only solution that partners with the user along their entire creative journey, allowing them to get over mental and physical hurdles and bring their projects from idea generation to reality,” said David Xing, Plott CEO, in a statement. “We believe people should spend their time enjoying their projects, rather than struggling to figure out how to get them done. We’ve designed Plott’s ecosystem of tools as a direct response to that, leveraging best-in-class technology to remove complexity from the creative process.”

Image Credit: Plott

Cubit is the first in Plott’s line of consumer tools. Plott is the direct-to-consumer subsidiary of NWi, which has a lot of experience in Internet of Things solutions in construction and DIY.

Plott utilizes NWi’s optical and laser instrument technology to bring next-generation solutions to a new audience.

Cubit features include real-time dimensional data for quick, easy, and accurate measurements; control of all dimensional and layout data in the planning and layout of a project; a laser distance measuring device; and built-in smart wheel for measure-just-once capability for both regular and irregular objects and surfaces.

It also offers visualization, context, and guidance of dimensional data, displayed in a format the user can understand with minimal measurements and no calculations. This enables users to keep information in a central hub and includes the ability to attach photos, videos, and notes to data points.

Cubit also has Bluetooth connectivity. It will be launching on Kickstarter in February 2017 and is scheduled to begin shipping in the second quarter of 2017. About 15 to 20 employees are working on it.