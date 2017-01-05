Coros Wearables is introducing its Linx Smart Cycling Helmet, which has an interesting new technology called “open-ear bone conduction.”

The helmet uses vibration through the bones on the side of your head to play music, conduct phone calls, and communicate with other bikers. The company announced the helmet at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

Coros uses bone conduction technology in lieu of ear buds to let bikers listen to audio while remaining fully aware of cars and their immediate surroundings.

Coros raised $319,765 from 2,135 backers via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.

“Linx is a smart cycling helmet for people who want to enjoy key features of their phone while cycling, all without the hassles of ear buds, wires, and distractions,” said Coros CEO Vincent Xiong, in a statement. “Our unique approach to precision audio is akin to today’s must-haves in your car: seamless, wireless access to your personal music and calls without distraction so you can focus on the road.”

The Linx smart cycling helmet uses bone conduction technology placed on the helmet straps, which rest on the rider’s cheekbones. Bone conduction sends small vibrations directly to the inner ear and bypasses the ear canal and eardrum, leaving the ear completely open and aware of external noises, such as cars or conversations with fellow riders.

The Linx helmet also has a wind-resistant microphone near the forehead for two-way communications. In addition, Linx ships with a wireless smart remote so the rider can keep their eyes on the road and hands on the bars while controlling their media and calls with the tap of a button.

Setup is simple: Charge the helmet, and push “on” to activate it. You then pair the helmet with your smartphone, and that’s it. The helmet has a USB chargeable battery with more than 10 hours of play and talk time.

The Linx helmet offers a sleek, high-speed, low-drag, aerodynamic road cycling design that is well ventilated to stay cool on long rides. The all-weather helmet is resistant to rain, water, splashes, and sweat and is Consumer Product Safety Commission certified in the U.S.

The helmet ships this month for $200.