CloudCraze, an ecommerce startup that integrates into Salesforce’s cloud services, announced this morning that it landed $20 million in funding. The round was led by Insight Venture Partners. Salesforce Ventures, the corporate investment arm of Salesforce, also joined.

The Chicago-based startup provides businesses with a tool to generate online revenue by connecting buyers and sellers on multiple channels. Customers include Coca-Cola, GE, and Kellogg’s. One of CloudCraze’s main competitors, Demandware, was recently acquired by Salesforce for $2.8 billion. This, along with Salesforce’s new business division, the Salesforce Commerce Cloud, is a clear indication of the CRM giant’s desire to establish its presence in the ecommerce market.

CloudCraze’s latest funding will be used to further product development, expand in the the U.S. and EMEA, and grow the team. Founded in 2009, the startup is currently being managed by CEO Chris Dalton.