Technology is for the lazy. The creators of FoldiMate certainly kept that in mind when they created a laundry-folding robot.

FoldiMate has talked about the FoldiMate Family robot for a while, and the company is showing a prototype of its machine at CES 2017, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week. FoldiMate founder and CEO Gal Rozov said the device is “saving marriages around the world.”

FoldiMate’s machine requires you to clip your clothes onto a slot on the machine. The robot pulls the item over a board and irons it, steams it, and then folds it. Once the robot is finished with the whole rack, it spits out the folded clothes for you to remove. The machine will cost around $850, or so.

It takes the robot about 10 seconds to fold one item, and it has a capacity of about 15 to 20 items. The machine weighs about 66 pounds, uses standard power, and it is connected via Wi-Fi. The company plans to announce more shipping details soon.

Panasonic has invested an estimated $60 million into a competing laundry-folding robot, dubbed Laundroid. If you’re into the FoldiMate Family, you might also consider this bed that makes itself.