Google is announcing today that its Google Calendar app for Android and iOS now lets users set goals to do different kinds of fitness activities for specific periods of time. From there, the app can slot in times when users can actually make good on those promises.

The app now contains a way to check on the progress of your fitness goals, too. It can even automatically mark individual workout events as completed if you integrate Google Calendar with Apple’s iOS Health app or the Google Fit app for Android.

And, in keeping with Google’s increasing focus on artificial intelligence (AI), the app is smart. Google product manager Florian Goerisch provides an example in a blog post:

Say you set a goal to run at 6:30 every other morning but aren’t actually hitting your stride until 7:15 — Google Calendar has you covered and will adjust accordingly. So not only can Calendar keep track of your activities and performance, it can also help you find the best time to do them.

Google has previously incorporated artificial intelligence savvy into Inbox by Gmail (Smart Reply), Allo (Smart Reply), Docs, Sheets, and Slides (Explore), among other things.

Google first introduced Goals in Google Calendar last year. Like regular goals, goal-oriented fitness events can be viewed on the web but can only be created in the mobile apps, a Google spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email.