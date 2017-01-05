Investments Totaling Nearly $400 Million in Leading Bio and Health Technology Companies Fuel Single Vision to Give Every Individual a Personalized Guide for Living Well

At the first Digital Life Summit, iCarbonX founder Jun Wang announced that seven companies have joined iCarbonX’s Digital Life Alliance and will collaborate to give people a deeper understanding of the medical, behavioral and environmental factors that can accelerate disease or optimize health. Wang also announced that the iCarbonX ecosystem has invested a total of nearly $400 million in the seven companies that form the alliance: SomaLogic, HealthTell, PatientsLikeMe, AOBiome, GALT, Imagu and Robustnique.

The Digital Life Alliance is an unprecedented ecosystem of the world’s leading bio, health networking, sequencing and artificial intelligence (AI) technology and application companies. The alliance’s ultimate aim is to merge comprehensive biological and patient-generated data with AI technology to instantly detect meaningful signals about health, disease and aging, and deliver a personalized guide for living a healthy life. “We can only reach this audacious goal if we successfully integrate traditionally separate fields of expertise into one collaborative ecosystem,” Wang said. “These alliance companies add to iCarbonX’s own deep expertise in AI and data analysis and mining, and provide the diverse but fundamental capabilities we need to quickly succeed.”

Wang added the ecosystem comes at a time when the technologies needed to measure biology, process data and connect people are ready to come together to produce a revolution in knowledge and personal insight that goes well beyond genetics.

“Today we know a great deal about how genes impact our health. But for that knowledge to be useful, we need to know how disease and aging manifest in the body over time, and how our everyday choices affect their progression,” said Wang. “This ecosystem will be capable of connecting the biology and experience of individuals, and of creating useful, predictive algorithms to illuminate personal susceptibilities, differences in body functions and variations in treatment responses. We’ll be able to offer a ‘Digital Me,’ a personal guide for living well, and give the healthcare industry a more efficient, precise and cost-effective system to develop and deliver treatments and care.”

Background about Digital Life Alliance Members

The Digital Life Alliance comprises today’s most innovative AI and health technology and application companies:

SomaLogic provides a breakthrough technology that easily measures proteins (the “real-time” molecules of life), giving researchers, patients and clinicians the most critical molecular information they each need to monitor and manage overall health, including the ability to understand the onset and progression of disease, and to identify and rapidly test effective treatments.

provides a breakthrough technology that easily measures proteins (the “real-time” molecules of life), giving researchers, patients and clinicians the most critical molecular information they each need to monitor and manage overall health, including the ability to understand the onset and progression of disease, and to identify and rapidly test effective treatments. HealthTell has developed a proprietary ImmunoSignature™ Technology that will give the alliance valuable information about how an individual’s immune system reacts to various medical, behavioral or environmental factors.

has developed a proprietary ImmunoSignature™ Technology that will give the alliance valuable information about how an individual’s immune system reacts to various medical, behavioral or environmental factors. PatientsLikeMe , the world’s largest personalized health network, provides the direct-to-consumer platform to integrate, analyze and present personalized health information. More than 500,000 people have already used patientslikeme.com to digitize and share their experience with disease and improve outcomes.

, the world’s largest personalized health network, provides the direct-to-consumer platform to integrate, analyze and present personalized health information. More than 500,000 people have already used patientslikeme.com to digitize and share their experience with disease and improve outcomes. AOBiome has developed a first-in-class mechanistic, probiotic-based therapy designed to restore ammonia oxidizing bacteria (AOB) to the human microbiome. The company will provide the first customized applications from the alliance.

has developed a first-in-class mechanistic, probiotic-based therapy designed to restore ammonia oxidizing bacteria (AOB) to the human microbiome. The company will provide the first customized applications from the alliance. GALT (General Automation Lab Technologies) is discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of next generation, high-throughput microbial detection and isolation products that integrate technological breakthroughs across multiple disciplines. GALT technologies will provide critical insight into the immense complexity of the human microbiome, allowing personalized assessment of the role of human-associated microbes on each individual’s well-being.

is discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of next generation, high-throughput microbial detection and isolation products that integrate technological breakthroughs across multiple disciplines. GALT technologies will provide critical insight into the immense complexity of the human microbiome, allowing personalized assessment of the role of human-associated microbes on each individual’s well-being. Imagu is building a digitalized human model to understand an individual’s life, predict future trends and infer suitable health-improving actions in a personalized and quantitative way.

is building a digitalized human model to understand an individual’s life, predict future trends and infer suitable health-improving actions in a personalized and quantitative way. Robustnique Corp. Ltd. was founded in 2010 as a technology-driven company committed to developing recombinant enzymes and high-end cosmetics. Robustnique is recognized as a State-level Innovative Technology Enterprise and has been honored by China’s State Council as a Distinguished Overseas Research Team. The company owns the Tianjin Key Laboratory of Thermophilic Industrial Enzymes and holds more than 30 patents.

Initial Launch of Meum™ Platform

iCarbonX also officially launched Meum™, a next generation digital health management system that will give individuals a personalized online profile to help them understand their present health status from the “inside-out” (including potential disease onset and trajectory), and foresee how conditions and actions may impact or improve their health in the future.

The Meum™ platform, initially launched in the Chinese market, rests on a robust database of meaningful health and life-related big data, including genetics, molecular profiles, phenotype and behavior data and other indexes, as well as time serial interactions. In the future the platform will be available globally to consumers and potential solution providers. It will also be open to scientific and medical researchers, giving them access to massive, multi-dimensional life data to ask-and answer-even the most difficult research questions.

About iCarbonX

Founded in October 2015, iCarbonX aims to build an Internet-based ecosystem of digital life based on artificial intelligence and a combination of an individual’s biological, behavioral and psychological data. The founding team includes the world’s top biotechnology experts, who have a wealth of experience in omics technology, mobile medical, medical service, biological data analysis, artificial intelligence and data mining. With a rapidly growing global foundation and in cooperation with the world’s leading partners, iCarbonX is devoted to interpreting, studying, guiding and managing the digital life, and providing personalized products and services for people to lead a healthier new life. For more information, visit icarbonx.com.

