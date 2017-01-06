CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 6, 2017–

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical, late-stage company, having recently completed enrollment in two global, pivotal Phase 3 trials, is pleased to announce the appointment of its new CEO, Alex Sapir. Mr. Sapir will present a corporate update at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 11:30 a.m. PST, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in the Elizabethan D conference room at the Westin Hotel in San Francisco.

Mr. Sapir, a twenty-five year commercial veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, recently completed a 10-year term (2006-2016) at United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) as the Executive Vice President for Marketing and Sales. Under Alex’s leadership, the company grew from a one-product company generating $100 million in annual revenue to a five-product company generating $1.6 billion annually. Prior to United Therapeutics, Alex was a consultant with ZS Associates as well as served in various commercial roles with GlaxoSmithKline in the US as well as in Europe. Alex will be overseeing all operational aspects of Dova as it transitions from late-stage clinical development to NDA submission and ultimately commercial launch. Alex holds a B.A. in Economics from Franklin and Marshall College and an M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

About AVA (Avatrombopag)

Avatrombopag, a novel, oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist that stimulates platelet production, recently completed two Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal clinical studies as a possible treatment for thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease undergoing an elective procedure.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing treatments for patients suffering from orphan diseases. The company’s lead compound candidate, AVA, recently completed two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease undergoing an elective procedure. For additional information, please visit www.dovapharmaceuticals.com

