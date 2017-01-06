Microsoft today said that its has added support for 13 more services in its Microsoft Flow service, which lets people use templates that automate processes across multiple apps as well as build custom “flows.”

Flow now offers support for integrations with Salesforce’s Chatter service, the Disqus commenting system, the FreshDesk customer support tool, the Google Contacts contact management app, Citrix’s GoToMeeting video conferencing service, Atlassian’s HipChat team communication app, the Medium blogging platform, and the WordPress content management system, according to a blog post today from Microsoft technical evangelist Lee Stott. One new template, for example, lets you create a WordPress post whenever you create a new WordPress post.

In keeping with Microsoft’s strategy of ensuring that many of its own services are also supported on Flow, the tool also now supports three services from the Microsoft Azure public cloud — Azure Resource Manager, Azure Queues, and the DocumentDB NoSQL database — as well as the Cognitive Services Face application programming interface (API) and good old MSN Weather.

This follows a pattern of Microsoft extending the capability and appeal of Flow by enlarging the pool of compatible apps. Last month Microsoft added support for Bitly, DocuSign, OneNote (for business accounts), and SurveyMonkey in Flow. And in November Flow got support for Asana, Basecamp, EasyRedmine, JIRA, Redmine, and Vimeo.

Flow, which is available on Android, iOS, and the web for customers of Dynamics 365 and Office 365 Enterprise, Business Premium, and Essentials users, competes with privately held IFTTT and Zapier, among others.

Microsoft launched Flow out of preview in October after introducing it in April.