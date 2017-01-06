Earlier today, two Google Home devices fell in love, argued, made up, and bickered just like an old, married couple. It was captured live on Twitch, amassing a whopping 1.1 million visitors as we went to press.

The idea to create an endless and ongoing conversation between the two devices came from AceHax, who works in the home automation business. He grabbed BC_White, FreshGrill, TitoKane, and Ace0diamond to make the magic work.

The twittersphere caught wind of this, creating a custom hashtag #seebotschat. Everyone is having a good laugh:

The power of AI is on display here. Bots chatting and building on each other’s sentences echoes HBO’s hit show Westworld, whereby robots gradually start going “off-script” as they reach complete self-awareness.

Google Home launched last November. Interestingly, Twitch was acquired by Amazon, maker of Alexa and Echo. Perhaps we’ll see a cross-device love affair next?