Why say it in words when you can say it with a picture? Why say it with a picture when you can say it with a meme? Memes for Messenger just got easy with the MemeChicken bot. Choose from popular templates like Captain Picard’s facepalm or use your own photos to create a meme.

Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. MemeChicken

Messenger Bot that can create memes from your photos instantly.

Available on Messenger

4. Self Care

It’s hard to remember to make time for yourself. The difference between a good day and a bad one is sometimes just 15 minutes of exercise or meditation. I made Self Care Bot to help me with my 2017 New Year’s resolution to take better care of myself, and despite my perfectionist instinct to hide it until it’s perfect, I want other people to use it to take care of themselves.

Available on Messenger



3. PullString

Create: Create your content in PullString Author, the industry’s most powerful conversation authoring environment.

Test: Everything you need to test and debug your content is built into the platform.

Host: Single-click publishing and hosting on our enterprise class infrastructure.

Analyze: Our chat analytics and machine-learning algorithms give you insights to improve your content.

Available on Web

2. Pepper.ai

Pepper is in beta.

Pepper helps you find out the little things that make you happiest.

Use Pepper to:

Reveal patterns in how you feel over days, weeks and months

Identify ways to shape a more fulfilling life

Get the emotional support you need, when you need it

Establish and maintain new, positive daily habits

Find out the little things that make you happiest

Message Pepper to get started

Reflect on your feelings

Message ‘reflect’ and Pepper will generate a history of your feelings for the past week. This will help you understand your mood cycles and how it fluctuates through the week.

Express how you feel

Once a day, Pepper will check in to see how you’re doing, asking you to rate your mood as either Green (feeling good), Yellow (okay) or Red (feeling bad) and asking why you feel that way.

By regularly tracking how you feel, you’ll gain a better awareness of what’s making it better or worse.

Using Google Calendar? Track your productivity and mood based on your meetings by syncing your Google Calendar with Pepper. Type ‘connect google’ to connect your Google Calendar.

These are the highlights – for even more commands, type ‘help’. Enjoy!

Available on Messenger

1. Andy English

Easy way to start talking in English. Practice English with a friendly robot Andy. Study language by actually using it in a conversation. Answer questions, learn new words, talk freely.

Available on Android, iOS, Messenger

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site, which currently lists more than 11,000 bots. The bot directory says it receives more than 200 submissions each week and tests their purpose, functionality, content, and overall quality before accepting them. This week’s rankings were for the period January 2 – 8, 2016.