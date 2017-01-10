Ad tech startup Choozle today announced a funding round of $2.4 million.

Founded in 2012, the Denver, Colorado-based startup provides software to power real-time advertising campaigns across display, video, mobile, and social channels.

Ad campaigns executed through Choozle’s software as a service (SaaS) are served on various ad networks, including Rubicon, MoPub, OpenX, Facebook, DoubleClick, Google Display Network, Yahoo, AppNexus, and AOL.

The startup has more than 300 global clients operating campaigns for over 1,000 diverse advertisers, according to cofounder and CEO Andrew Fischer. Customers include Paradise Agency, Digital First Media, Watauga, and Ibotta.

The service works on a subscription basis ranging from $99 to $1,999 a month.

As a member of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Colorado (EFCO), Choozle donates 1 percent of founding equity to support Colorado nonprofits — a move to support local ecosystems in middle America.

Great Oaks Venture Capital and Gemini Group participated in the found, along with other private investors. The new funds will be used for employee growth and expansion of current platform offerings.

Choozle has raised a total of $8.6 million and currently has 30 employees.