MyndBlue, an mHealth company that has developed a wearable-but-discreet medical device which is designed to detect a relapse of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in advance of a crisis, announced today that it has elected Serial Medical/Digital Health Entrepreneur, Nancy Briefs, as a director.

Ms. Briefs’ career includes 30 years as an Entrepreneur, CEO, Angel Investor, Independent BOD Member and Business Advisor. In 2011 she co-founded InfoBionic, where she served until recently as CEO. InfoBionic is an mHealth company that is disrupting the $3 billion global market for remote monitoring and detection of arrhythmia with its proprietary MoMe® Kardia system.

“We are extremely pleased that Nancy has joined our board,” said MyndBlue founder and CEO, Dr. Denis Fompeyrine. “She understands well that early-stage investors quickly comprehend the value proposition for MyndBlue, a potentially transformational paradigm for treating mental health disorders.”

Presently, Ms. Briefs is Entrepreneur in Residence at M2D2 UMass Lowell, and an Angel Investor with MA2. From October 2011-2016 she served as CEO of InfoBionic. Previous director responsibilities included CardiAQ Valve Technologies (sold to Edwards) and Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA).

MyndBlue allows doctors, for the first time, to use predictive markers to remotely detect evidence-based, early-warning signs in their patients of a likely relapse of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) well before a crisis occurs. MDD and PTSD are treatable. Unfortunately, an overwhelming majority of these patients continue to suffer because they have no foreknowledge of a coming relapse of MDD and PTSD: They may have discontinued drug therapy or have ceased doctor visits. Now, via a discreetly wearable device, MyndBlue identifies specific predictive markers that detect instantly a patient’s disease-status changes and needs, signaling his/her doctor immediately for intervention, before a relapse of MDD and PTSD occur.

NOW, A NEW PARADIGM FOR MENTAL-HEALTHCARE: PREDICTING RISK AHEAD OF TIME. MDD and PTSD directly affect 24 million patients and their families. We know the toxicity of the diseases over the long term, and the irreversible sequelae they generate. The challenge is to free these millions of people from this disabling and dangerous mental suffering before they “cross over the line.” What is missing in the existing therapeutic arsenal to fight more effectively against these pathologies? Monitoring to detect the risks of MDD and PTSD crises ahead of time. For the first time, meaningful data can be measured in real time, very precisely, and on the basis of a clinical selection of biometric parameters directly associated with these pathologies of MDD and PTSD. A doctor is not permanently present with his patient; MDD and PTSD appear sneakily and trigger suddenly.

CAUTION: The MyndBlue technology is approved for investigational use only.

