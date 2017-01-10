Samsung said on Tuesday that over 96 percent of all Galaxy Note7 phones have been returned following a recall that started in September.

First introduced in August, the latest Note7 smartphone received positive reviews until reports surfaced that some devices caught fire after batteries exploded. After a “thorough inspection” of its phones, Samsung opted to make a mandatory recall, but only after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued its own recall notice.

In October, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned passengers from bringing the Note7 on board any aircraft, even if they’ve been powered down. This restriction was applicable to all flights in the U.S. and was the result of a Note7 exploding after a passenger boarded a Southwest Airlines flight in October.

If you’ve boarded a plane in the past several months, you may have heard flight attendants warning that if you had a Note7, you had to remove it from the plane. But Samsung claims that because of the “exceptionally high rates of participation,” the U.S. Department of Transportation has removed the requirement for airlines to make specific pre-boarding notifications.

Achieving a 96 percent return rate took about four months, but it wasn’t exactly all done organically, as Samsung revealed in December it would issue a software update to permanently disable the outstanding Note7s from charging. Until that point, the company had received 85 percent of affected devices.

During the Consumer Electronics Show last week, Samsung America’s president and chief operating officer Tim Baxter made reference to the Note7 at the opening of the company’s keynote, saying that it would release a report on what happened to the device “very soon”. He said, however, that the electronics maker remains undeterred and “will not, nor will we stop innovating.”