Mobile barcode scanning company Scandit has closed a $7.5 million Series A round from Skype cofounder Niklas Zennström’s investment firm, Atomico.

Founded out of Switzerland in 2009 by a troop of PhD graduates emanating from MIT, ETH Zurich, and IBM Research, Scandit serves businesses with software that lets workers and consumers scan barcodes from within any mobile app, across smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. Use cases include inventory management, proof of delivery, and data entry.

The company claims thousands of clients across logistics, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more, including Verizon, GE Healthcare, Home Depot, Macys, and Shell.

Prior to now, Scandit had raised $5.5 million in equity funding, and the company says it will use its fresh cash influx to further develop its data-capture platform and cloud services. It also plans to open new sales offices across Europe and the U.S.

Nabbing Atomico is a major coup for Scandit, as the VC firm has some notable investors and advisers on board, as well as some big names in its portfolio, including Supercell, Skype, Truecaller, Viagogo, Rdio, and Jawbone.

“What Samuel (Mueller, Scandit CEO and cofounder) and his team have achieved is testament to a winning combination of an exceptional product and team,” said Atomico partner Teddie Wardi, in a statement. “They are exactly the kind of founders we look for, who have built a company that, through disruptive technology, is ready to expand and become a global category leader.”