Tailwind on Tuesday expanded its portfolio of social media marketing offerings with the launch of an Instagram toolkit. With it, brands are able to bulk schedule posts on the popular photo-sharing service and glean analytics from them as well.

“Our mission is to make world-class marketing easy for everyone,” company chief executive Daniel Maloney said in a statement. “When we heard such overwhelming demand from our members for more effective and affordable Instagram marketing tools, it became clear we had a big opportunity to help.”

Tailwind for Instagram builds upon the existing scheduling tool, but also includes analytics, and provides push notifications that alerts users when it’s time to publish something to Instagram — because of existing terms of service, there’s currently no way to automate this process.

Brands can either use Tailwind’s service or a Chrome, Firefox, and Safari browser plugin to also repost images from any page to Instagram instantly, while also maintaining proper attribution. Based on internal testing, Tailwind claimed that its Instagram toolkit was “60 percent faster than the scheduling process that many marketers use today, involving emailing images to themselves and downloading them on their phone.”

The company is targeting businesses of all sizes and has different pricing models to boot. For bloggers and small- to medium-sized businesses, Tailwind for Instagram costs $9.99 per month if billed annually or $15 if done monthly. For enterprise customers, there’s custom pricing depending on if additional features are needed such as hashtag monitoring, community management, influencer identification, and advanced analytics.

Launched in 2013, Tailwind seeks to make marketing easy for anyone. It was founded by former Googler Danny Maloney and Bank of America’s Alex Topiler with a focus on visual platforms Pinterest and Instagram. To date it has more than 100,000 brands using its products, including those around retail, consumer products, food and beverage, hospitality, travel, health and fitness, beauty, fashion, and digital publishing.