In June, Twitter launched Dashboard, a dedicated app brands can use to manage their various accounts, but seven months later it’s all about to change. On Tuesday, the company announced that it will be shuttering Dashboard on February 3 and while there was no specific reason given, Twitter said that all scheduled tweets will still be posted as scheduled and “can be seen/updated from TweetDeck.”

Twitter Dashboard will be closing down on February 3rd. 1/5 — Twitter Dashboard (@dashboardapp) January 10, 2017

Twitter Dashboard wasn’t quite ready for prime time. The app launched in the U.S. on both iOS and as a desktop app last summer and was seen as a competitor to Hootsuite and Facebook’s Mentions app. And while Twitter Engage still exists, Dashboard was geared more towards businesses versus individuals.

At the time, the company explained that brands have a difficult time creating what should be “authentic” connections, citing a lack of time and resources. Noah Pepper, a product and engineering manager at Twitter wrote then: “It gives business owners a clear picture about what’s being said about their businesses, lets them schedule tweets, and offers insights about their tweet performance.”

It could be that Twitter realized it no longer needed to have multiple apps and instead will pour its effort into Twitter Engage as the sole brand and celebrity app that can be used while on the go. Another thought could be that it just didn’t gain the right amount of traction needed to justify its continued existence, perhaps endemic of a larger problem with Twitter — why should businesses use such an app?

Because it was only available as a public beta, it’s perhaps not totally surprising to see Dashboard go as it’s an unfortunate consequence at times. However, in a tweet, Twitter said that it hopes to bring the “best features” from the app to the broader community some time in the future. No word yet on what those specific features are.

In the future, we hope to bring the best features from Dashboard to the broader Twitter community. 2/5 — Twitter Dashboard (@dashboardapp) January 10, 2017

We’ve reached out to Twitter for additional comment and will update if we hear back.