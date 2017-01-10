There are new ridiculous challenges popping on YouTube every week. Most of them naturally fall by the wayside. But not much of 2017 had to pass before an absurd tech one showed up: the Excel challenge.

Don’t try this one at home. YouTuber Hunter Hobbs decided he would open Excel and hold the down arrow key until he got to the bottom. As you can see, the video shows him doing everything from eating, to reading, to talking on the phone without letting go of the key. It took him 9 hours and 36 minutes.

The maximum Excel worksheet size is 1,048,576 rows by 16,384 columns (at least for Office versions 2007, 2010, 2013, and 2016), per Microsoft’s support page. Hobbs decided to verify this was the bottom in the most manual way he could think of.

From the video description:

The Dumbest challenge ever that someone had to do: No shortcuts(Ctrl+down), no breaks, just trying to reach the very bottom of Excel by holding the down arrow key without letting go…

(Didn’t use Ctl + down on PURPOSE or use something to hold it down, just wanted to make a challenge no one else has done!)

Let’s hope this video doesn’t turn into something others want to replicate. We’re guessing the sheer amount of time dedication will ensure that’s not a problem. If you have 9 hours to kill, do absolutely anything else.

At the start of the video, Hobbs says he’s not sure how he will go to the bathroom. At the end of the video, he recommends not doing the challenge.