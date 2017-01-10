Wix.com announced on Tuesday that it has integrated with Square, enabling businesses and merchants using the do-it-yourself website builder to process credit card payments easily, both online and in-person. Currently it syncs up Square’s Point of Sale (POS) solution with Wix’s online category and inventory and there are plans to expand into other areas including Wix Bookings.

Through this integration, merchants have another option by which they can process transactions. Wix said that it manages more than 305,000 ecommerce subscriptions globally, which Square may have the potential to boost. What’s more, should merchants and small businesses have a retail store, there’s now another way to have a seamless selling experience.

“By integrating with Square, businesses can track sales data and manage inventory both online and in-person in one place, making it easier to make smart decisions to grow their business,” explained Square’s partnerships lead Pankaj Bengani.

Square and Wix both have similar characteristics in that both are targeting small businesses and enable them to sell goods and services both online and in person. “We are constantly enhancing our ecommerce experience for our subscribers and their shoppers. We know that for small businesses both ecommerce and mobile functionality are crucial,” said Wix vice president of ecommerce David Schwartz in a statement. “Growth of our ecommerce and transaction-enabled subscriptions continues to exceed our overall subscriptions growth, highlighting our broad reach with small businesses.”

This is the latest expansion of the Square platform into third-party offerings designed to show shareholders that the commerce company is capable of being more than just a software and hardware provider. Last year, it began showing its potential with the launch of its Build with Square program. It offered a collection of bundled-together APIs for developers that brings the Square payment experience right into their own apps.

At the time, the company’s general manager Carl Perry told VentureBeat: “We’ve found that as merchants grow, or you move more up market, there’s a need for customization. These companies will either work with existing developers to build apps or if they’re larger merchants, will have their own IT shop.”

It’s this thinking that Square and Wix seem most on point. Both want to be the starting point for small businesses and will be there as merchants grow in size, but in different forms.