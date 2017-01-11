Lily is shutting down its drone company after failing to secure financing needed not only for manufacturing, but also for shipping. Emails were sent out to customers on Wednesday night and those that have placed preorders will be offered refunds over the next 60 days.

The company’s founders said that although Lily received great feedback during its beta program, it was running out of money fast. It had raised at least $15 million in venture capital, but had been beset by launch delays numerous times.

Founded in 2013 out of the University of California, Berkeley campus, Lily sought to develop a flying camera. Its first prototype utilized a Raspberry Pi computer and an Arduino. The concept was that this device would accompany you as you’re active, such as walking, running, or snowboarding and capture photos and videos of you. The product was 10.29-inches wide by 3.22-inches tall and could fly up to 50 feet in the air. It was priced at $800 during pre-orders, but $1,000 when publicly available. The expected shipping date was last summer.

More than $34 million in pre-orders were received from at least 60,000 customers, but when would they receive their flying camera remained questionable. Delivery was delayed at least twice with the most recent notice explaining that U.S. pre-orders would ship between December 2016 and January 2017 while those overseas would receive theirs later this year.

The company’s closure seems to come rather abruptly because its website provided product updates even up to December 13 and its Twitter account remained committed to delivering U.S. orders later this month. But since it was running out of money, it probably shouldn’t be that surprising.

Because of its numerous delays, Lily still had not entered an increasingly crowded drone market, one filled with competitors such as DJI, 3D Robotics, Hover, Hubsan, Splash Drone, and others.

Those that have purchased a Lily drone will receive refunds and the company will begin taking care of this over the next 60 days.

Investors in Lily included Dorm Room Fund, Sherpa Capital, Slow Ventures, Spark Capital, StartX, SV Angel, Upside Partnership, The House Fund, The InnoSpring Seed Fund, and other angel investors.