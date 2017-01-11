The Year of the Chatbot is now over. More than 900 chatbots were built for Facebook Messenger, Slack, Skype, Kik, Telegram, and other platforms in 2016. Now it’s time to vote for the best bots available chatbots.
We are holding our first ChatBottle Awards in conjunction with VentureBeat. Vote for the best chatbot of the year here: https://chatbottle.co/1st-chatbottle-awards-2017
How the bots were selected
We decided to ask the community and industry experts for the candidates. We received 80+ bots for the following categories:
- Travel
- Productivity
- Social
- Entertainment
- Ecommerce
- News
Here is the list of people who kindly provided us the best chatbots made in 2016. The order is random. The comments provided by the bot celebrities are preserved (if any).
Spencer Yang (https://keyreply.com)
- Travel: Jessie’s Humani Story — rich story dialog, like a nonplaying character in an RPG, by PullString
- Productivity: White House bot on Messenger — the power of connecting people to government services
- Social: Burberry Bot on Messenger — rich experience, maze, almost like a game
- Entertainment: Growthbot on Messenger — Easter eggs, business education
- Ecommerce: Wolfram on Telegram / Siri — powers knowledge
- News: Google Assistant — “Take a selfie” actually works
Peter M. Buch (http://www.swell.wtf)
- Travel: Hipmunk
- Productivity: Pepper.ai
- Social: Poncho by Greg Leuch and Kuan Huang (not too social, but worth the nomination)
- Entertainment: Icon8
- Ecommerce: Epytom
- News: theScore
YuHsuan Chao (http://www.botimize.io/)
- Travel: Trabble (FB), BusUncle (FB)
- Productivity: ROCCO (Slack)
- Social: NearGroup (FB)
- Ecommerce: BlingChat (FB)
- News: CNN (FB)
Andrei Sabanskiy (https://botmakers.net/)
- Travel: Skyscanner and Mica the Hipster Cat by Barbara Ondrisek
- Productivity: Yala bot for Slack by Gary Levitt
- Social: Foxsy by Jin (Hitoshi) Tanaka and Sensay
- Entertainment: Trivia Blast
- E-commerce: 1-800-Flowers bot for Messenger — one of the best available ecommerce bots
- News: NewsBytes — focused mostly on Indian local news but really great UX, by NewsBytes App
Stefan Kojouharov (https://chatbotslife.com/)
- Entertainment: Swelly by Peter Buchroithner
- Productivity: Poncho and Trim
- Ecommerce: None yet but about to play with Burberry
- Travel : Altera by Sergei Burkov
- News: NYT Politics Bot (was live during election)
- Social: NearGroup
Joe Toscano (https://www.rga.com/)
- News: Quartz for iPhone, Purple, HBR within Slack
- Travel: Pana, The Hipmunk
- Social: GoVoteBot, UNICEF’s U-Report
- Productivity: Uber
- Entertainment: COD Lt. Reyes
- Ecommerce: H&M on Kik
Pratik Jain (https://morph.ai)
- News : CNN
- Entertainment: Text and Chill
- Ecommerce: Tommy Hilfiger
Jakob Reiter (http://theventury.com)
- Travel: Airfy.com and Austrian Airlines Bot (disclaimer: my company build the bot — had to do it ;D)
- Productivity: Statsbot
- Social: Duolingo-bots
- Entertainment: Swelly
- Ecommerce: Ebay ShopBot and H&M Kik Bot
- News: Wall Street Journal and CNN
Jin Hitoshi Tanaka (http://www.tastexpresso.com)
- My vote is Poncho The Weather Cat. There are three reasons. First, Poncho is the leading service in this industry. Second, it has a good notification system or personalization. Lastly, Poncho figures out why users need to use this service instead of native app and web service. It provides a good heads-up notification to users. I think the rest of service are not succeeded so far in terms of user retention and engagement.
- Travel: Hipmunk; they have a good UI and UX.
- Productivity: GrowthBot brings a good way and more productivity for the team on Slack. It’s useful for startups.
- Entertainment: Swelly or Icon8. Swelly is kinda an eye-opener to provide a third opinion in order to make a decision easier. Also, it’s a very unique approach for a chatbot, too.
Ekim Nazim Kaya (http://www.botego.com)
- Travel: Wi-Fi Manager
- Productivity: Ask My Uncle Sam
- News: Get News Bot
- Social: Matchmaker Bot
Emanuele Capparelli (http://www.botcompany.it)
- Travel: Musement
- Productivity: Zoom Dot
- Social: Swelly
- Entertainment: Streak Trivia
- Ecommerce: ChatShopper
- News: Outbrain
Ricardo Blumer Grobel (http://www.botsbrasil.com.br)
- Travel: Kayak
- Entertainment: Zak Superplay
- News: Fox News
- Productivity: Growthbot
- Social: Swelly
David Pichsenmeister (https://orat.io)
- Travel: Foursquare
- Productivity: StatsBot
- Social: Swelly
- Entertainment: Icon8
- Ecommerce: ChatShopper
- News: TechCrunch
Matt Burns (http://www.zoom.ai)
- Travel: Hipmunk
- Productivity: Zoom.ai
- Social: Swelly
- Entertainment: Streak trivia
- Ecommerce: Eva
- News: Quartz
Thomas Schulz (http://www.botscamp.co/)
- Travel: GuestBot
- Social: Swelly
- Productivity: Fireflies.ai
- Entertainment: Bots4health
Sandeep Chivukula (https://www.getbotmetrics.com/)
- Travel: Hipmunk, Airfi
- Productivity: Nestor, Pepper.ai, Remindersyellow, Oscar
- Entertainment: Dogbot
- Ecommerce: Beatybot by Sephora
Greg Leuch (http://poncho.is)
- Productivity: PlusPlus++
- Travel: Mica the hipster cat bot (Messenger). Very useful for finding coffee shops and restaurants when on the go. Marsbot (SMS/iOS) is a runner-up to this.
- Social: I don’t have any that I truly enjoy, but the best so far has probably been And Chill (Messenger) by Jake Cohn for the top Netflix recommendations.
- Entertainment: I loved the BFF Trump bot, built by Dexter for SS+K.
- Ecommerce: Kip. It’s been the only one I’ve thoroughly enjoyed.
- News: Quartz. I mostly enjoy it for the notifs-layer, but love diving in when a headline catches my interest.
Interesting facts
- 80+ chatbots were mentioned, for Messenger, Kik, Telegram, Slack, and other platforms.
- 8 people recommended more than 1 bot for a single category.
- The most mentioned bots were: Swelly (8x), Poncho (3x), chatshopper (2x), Growthbot (2x), Hipmunk (5x), icon8 (3x), Statsbot (2x), H&M for Kik (2x), and Burberry (2x).
- 4 people had trouble recommending an entertainment bot.
- Half of the bots support more than one platform.
- 6 people mentioned their own bots or the bots they are affiliated with, including Peter Buchroithner (Swelly) and Greg Leuch (Poncho).
Reminder: Vote for the best chatbot of the year at this link: https://chatbottle.co/1st-chatbottle-awards-2017