The parent company of Snapchat is rolling out an update with the aim of improving discovery of not only friends, but publishers, groups, and stories on its app. Select Android users will start to see a search bar located at the top of the app, but over time everyone else will gain access to this feature.

With quite a few options available on Snapchat, from sending messages to friends, posting, adding filters and stickers, viewing publisher stories, and more, the app may become a bit too complex for users. In an effort to alleviate this, Snap has added a search feature, one of the first instances of this technology being applied in the popular ephemeral messaging app. The company believes in doing so, it’ll facilitate a “faster and easier experience.”

Using the search bar isn’t that complicated: Type in the name of a user you want to find more information about. When results are displayed, there will be a card you can tap on to chat directly with them, another to view their story full screen, or simply press and hold on a card to see their mini-profile. The search also works with finding specific publisher stories and whatever has been shared in Our Stories.

While the benefit is clearly for users to better experience Snapchat, having a search bar could also impact engagement for publishers, brands, and celebrities, especially in the realm of discovering versus active following. Today’s announcement made no reference to the data that’s collected as a result of search, but it possible that, like you’d expect with Google or other instances of search being applied, Snap could take the data to improve targeting of ads throughout the messaging platform. It’s been said that the company is exploring deep linking, web auto-fill capabilities for ads and other formats that may be desirable to marketers.

Another opportunity for having a search feature is to further entice content creators to produce on the app. As it brings in big names like Disney to create shows on Snapchat, if it’s incredibly difficult to find them, what’s the advantage to brands and media companies?

Other updates being released are the ability to access your profile from anywhere on Snapchat using your Bitmoji icon — Snap acquired the company behind the cartoon avatars last summer, and this is the latest instance of its integration, coming two months after users were able to add them to on-demand geofilters.

Finally, users can submit posts to the Our Story section from any place and time they want. Snap has implemented an “always-on, global Geofence” that is basically functions as a net to capture more content from users so it can highlight “unique perspectives”. Before today, snaps featured were from specific, pre-determined events and places where news may have occurred, but now this is anywhere in the world. Perhaps this is Snap’s answer to Facebook Live and Twitter Moments in that instead of being reactive, it’s going to be proactive and surface content that may eventually blow up and be a big-time news item.

Having a better user experience that’s streamlined and improves the use case for brands and advertisers will likely benefit Snap as it pursues a public offering. The company reportedly filed confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission in November with a possible IPO by March. It’s been said that Snap was looking to raise up to $4 billion on the public market with a valuation north of $35 billion.

With Facebook hot on its proverbial tail in terms of capturing people’s attention and usage, Snap needs to remain competitive. Having a way to search and better navigate through the communication app couldn’t hurt.