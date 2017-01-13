This week, Tech.eu tracked 8 technology M&A transactions and 71 tech funding deals totalling €503.6 million (about $536 million) in Europe, Turkey and Israel.

Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) UK-based lending platform Funding Circle has raised $100 million (£82 million) in a fresh funding round led by Accel along with several other investors.

Investors in the round include Baillie Gifford, DST Global, Index Ventures, Ribbit Capital, Rocket Internet, Sands Capital Ventures, Temasek, and Union Square Ventures – all previous investors.

2) Karhoo — a failed on-demand offering that aggregated drivers and ride options from hundreds of existing fleets of car services in an Uber-like app — has been brought out of administration by RCI Bank and Services, the financial services division of the car giant Renault.

3) Members of the European Parliament have called for the adoption of comprehensive rules for how humans will interact with artificial intelligence and robots.

4) Starship Technologies, a London company that’s building autonomous robots for deliveries, has raised $17.2 million (€16.5 million) in a seed round led by automotive giant Daimler.

5) Messaging services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Gmail will face tough new rules on the tracking of users under a revision to the ePrivacy Directive proposed by the European Commission on Tuesday.

6) Snap, the company behind the messaging app Snapchat, has established international headquarters in London.

7) Swedish fintech company iZettle has raised €60 million in new funding and appointed Maria Hedengren as its new CFO.

8) Smartphone users in Russia can no longer download the LinkedIn app on iPhone or Android devices, weeks after a court blocked the professional networking service for flouting local laws.

9) UK-based Vector Watch has been acquired by Fitbit, a San Francisco-based company specializing in fitness wearables. The amount of the deal has not been disclosed.

10) Israeli cybersecurity startup builder Team8 gains $23 million and new investors in Microsoft and Qualcomm.

Bonus link: Language learning app busuu has announced a partnership with Uber to offer free English language lessons for its drivers in London.

This post originally appeared on Tech.eu.

You can subscribe to Tech.eu’s newsletter here.