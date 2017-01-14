A true genius in his own right, a whole new generation came to know Alan Turing, played brilliantly by Benedict Cumberbatch, in the movie on his life and impact on ending WWII, The Imitation Game. Turing predicted machine learning would play a big role in modern computing in his article the Turing Test way back in 1950.

Turing was way ahead of his time, a major theme in the movie. Now, the world has caught up. The major advancements in readily accessible computing power, the quantity of data available and algorithms that truly make machine learning possible are driving the ability to process data, analyze it and act on it in ways that would make Mr. Turing proud.

This has completely changed the machine learning game: the fundamental concept remains the same, but now it’s far more sophisticated, efficient and easily deployable.

Beyond the big, headline-grabbing examples of how machine learning will impact our lives — such as driverless cars — the potential it offers to put an end to the bland and sometimes ineffective customer experiences that many retailers are delivering to their customers is truly exciting.

By harnessing machine-learning, businesses can revolutionize the way we all engage with their store or use their service. Forget product recommendations as we know them today, this takes us far beyond that into the realms of much more hyper-personal sophisticated experiences.

The rise of programmatic customer experiences

To get a sense of the potential impact of machine learning on customer experience, you only need to look as far as the arrival of programmatic advertising a few years ago.

This completely revolutionized how ads are bought and targeted online, harnessing data to not only automate a lot of the “grunt” work, but also to make much smarter, more strategic decisions about where the opportunities for brands lie. The use of programmatic techniques enables campaign performance improvements of between 30 percent and 50 percent, according to some studies.

In the same way, harnessing machine learning for programmatic customer experience has enabled marketers to identify clear customer segments and target them in ways that they know will resonate. They now start from a position of knowing who their customers are and what will excite them, empowering them to focus their efforts on meeting their needs and exceeding their expectations at every interaction. This will change the face of digital commerce in the next decade.

See, think, act

It’s not just about the ability for machine learning to automatically process vast quantities of data to understand customer behavior and identify where the opportunity lies. Today, we can act on it as well.

To give an example, machine learning might identify that a U.S. retailer has high traffic from Spain, but lower conversion than expected. It can segment these visitors into two groups — native Spanish speakers and English speakers. Or, the retailer can survey visitors to find out whether the English speakers are ex-pats or vacationers. It can then ensure that the most appropriate programmatic abandonment recovery strategy and messaging is sent to each of these groups to encourage them to purchase.

Or, imagine a customer buying shoes on your site where the only information you have is on previous purchases and how much they’ve spent. In this case, personalization would be focused on the customer’s spending activity and perhaps their brand preferences. However, leveraging the right data, you would also know much more about the customer’s lifestyle, such as whether they run marathons, 5Ks or triathlons because they’ve answered survey questions that helped to build a more comprehensive customer profile. This more complete customer profile now allows the retailer to offer a more high-end shoe, informing the customer that these shoes have won more marathons than any other.

Machine learning plus better customer data allows you to build a far better and more personal experience for each customer.

Holding us back

So, if we have truly arrived to the era of machine learning, what’s stopping us from seeing the optimal customer experience everywhere we turn? The answer is simple: machine learning is not a magic bullet. Applied to meaningless data and put to work on meaningless tasks they will be meaningless. The key to making an impact that can take us to the next level with artificial intelligence lies in quantitative and qualitative data. Think of training a coworker — if you feed them misinformation and provide the wrong tools, they won’t succeed.

We live in a world where delivering customers the content they are looking for in the very first couple of seconds is critical. If you don’t, the chances are they are going to get bored, distracted, and leave. Tinder’s “swipe-right, swipe-left” mentality is driving change across all sectors.

To sum it up, customers have a pull-push relationship with brands. Currently they do a lot of pulling, taking time to provide a huge amount of information, and often receiving inaccurate results that mean they spend more time providing information and searching until they reach a desirable result.

As customers become more demanding, expect more and become less willing to sympathize with experiences that miss the mark, they’re trusting brands less to provide a good experience and cutting out the ones who don’t. Gaining trust takes time and is currently an imperfect science, as marketers try to apply insights to provide as relevant and tailored an experience as is possible in order to win new customers and engage and keep old ones.

It’s easy to blame this indecisiveness on millennials. It is true that this generation is driving the demand for hyper-personal sophisticated experiences. This younger generation values experiences over commodities, and are driving a change in the way brands generally interact with consumers – also known as the experience economy.

Before jumping into machine learning, you must first make sure you have data that shows the full picture or it will be a wasted and expensive experiment. With the right approach to data, machine learning can completely change the customer experience game.