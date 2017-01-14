Millennials love to chat. Their personal lives rotate around messaging and instant gratification. From getting their pals’ views on a new t-shirt they are thinking of buying to sharing their new year resolutions publicly to make themselves more accountable. The Gen Z, which comprises the majority of the workforce today, lives an instant and synchronous life, one that is built on the foundations of consumerism.

It is only natural that people’s preferences at work mirror those of their personal lives. We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the way people work. The asynchronous nature of email makes it one of the most hated forms of office communication today. Anyone who has ever tried to to ask a question, make a suggestion or request an approval on email will understand the anxiety and subsequent loss in productivity caused by an excess dependence on email.

Unfortunately it is the most relied upon medium of communication and it’s not like we can get anything done without communicating. Which brings us to the bigger underlying problem that plagues enterprises today, that of sub optimal collaboration. Collaboration is no longer the nice-to-have, it is the key behavior that gets the work done. The tools and software being used today needs to mimic this behavioral trend and supplement faster, better and more efficient collaboration. The time has come for the enterprise software industry to embrace the change and create consumer-oriented experiences to replace mundane tasks and workflows.

Popular communication platforms like Slack, Hipchat and the new Microsoft Teams that facilitate instant messaging in the workplace have a pivotal role to play in the future of our workplaces. By reducing the threshold to start a conversation or voice a concern, these platforms are democratizing information in workplaces. They help inculcate ideas and values that are near and dear to millennials. These platforms are taking the good ol’ corporate open door policy and taking it to the next level. By keeping conversations and discussions synchronous, the workforce is working in a way it loves to. Just as the early innovation in enterprise software liberated people from the inconvenience of paperwork, the new age of enterprise tools are aimed toward enabling more potent collaboration experience.

Apart from the general goodness that comes with an open communication system, these platforms provide the breeding grounds for integrations and automation. Think of these platforms as powerful IFTTTs for enterprises where you can subscribe to alerts, create workflows, push information to other systems and basically create powerful and effective systems that aid in improving the collective productivity of a team.

A new wave of enterprise tools and utilities are being built, designed for a messaging interface and incorporating the very same principles that power the personal life of millennials.

This includes mundane stuff that relieve management of cumbersome expense tracking to keeping a tab on business intelligence and accounting and to keeping employees engaged and involved.

Almost every aspect of a work day is being adapted to run on a messaging framework that allows people to achieve more by doing less. These tools have two distinct advantages. One is their capability to leverage conversational interfaces, which positions them uniquely to a young target group.

Two is machine learning that has made tremendous strides in the recent past. With open platforms like TensorFlow and datasets like MS Marco, it has become possible for small to mid-sized software vendors to leverage this tech with relative ease and create systems that talk to people and understand work contexts based on their past interactions to learn and become better at their jobs. With some nifty product enhancements, it is relatively easy to deploy almost real AI in enterprise by focusing on a specific problem rather than trying to create a functional AI for consumers that aims to do everything for them.

The advantages of these platforms to enterprise vendors, from an economic standpoint, is also noteworthy. In the enterprise world, where the costs of acquiring a customer are so high, being able to leverage a distribution network of hundreds of thousands of enterprise customers is an opportunity worth going after. Finally, as platforms evolve, efficient revenue sharing models will take birth that will enable vendors to add to their bottom line and in process make platforms more lucrative for end users.

Long story short, if you are an enterprise vendor without a messaging platform strategy for 2017, you’re going to miss out.