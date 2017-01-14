At one of my recent talks in New York about AI in the supply chain, one of the key questions that came up was ‘are you talking about robots?’

You see, AI has been romanticized to this abstract term that conjures images of walking robots doing your house chores while you just sit and relax.

But what does it really means and where did the term come from? Artificial intelligence encompasses the new paradigm of machine learning and big data processes that enables you to get predictive insights out of historical amounts of preexisting data processes combined with real-time observations. To get to true AI, you need to train large amounts of data sets (both historical and real-time), achieve some baseline, enable deep learning with incremental information and begin to uncover predictive value.

AI typically works in tandem with the Internet of Things (IOT) which includes devices like wearables and connected home gadgets. Simple put, IoT collects the information but AI is the engine that will power analytics and decision-making from that information.

IoT connects disparate devices such as wearables and can scale to connect a nearly unlimited number of devices, continuously streaming data. AI processes, makes inferences about this data and ultimately enables recommendations in real-time.

Let’s make some examples from the insurance industry

A couple of years ago, when I was at Humana around 2012, one of the projects we worked on was understanding seniors (65+) living in their homes to better reduce the incidence of falls and predict the likely use of emergency services in real-time so we can act beforehand, improve their health status and save costs. Armed with pre-existing claims data, we needed to understand the baseline — e.g., the activities that occur in the home. Here is where IoT devices came to play with mobile sensors.

With permission of the seniors, we installed multiple mobile sensors in the home, particularly areas such as the kitchen, bathrooms, and living room. These sensors started by collecting a baseline of biometric data in the rooms over a period of time, then stored the data in the cloud in real-time. To facilitate deep learning (which is a form of AI), pre-existing data from previous insurance claims was analyzed along with the real time data. This made it easy to spot exceptions and act on them while providing the necessary insights to predict the probability of an emergency event before it occurred.

A second example, also from the insurance industry, took place around 2006. We were creating the early warning system for a technology assessment. Medical devices are expensive and not always effective. So typically a cost benefit analysis is necessary to justify their use relative to other options. For example, weight loss surgery may cost $10,000 but it’s still experimental especially when you consider the patient and health status. It has not achieved an efficacy relative to its cost.

Ultimately we needed to predict that a patient will seek to explore the procedure relative to alternative options, understand how effective such a procedure will be based on health status and know the provider pricing benchmarks for efficient contracting. Armed with millions of claims data (historical) on such procedures, some of which included the data from wearables (pedometers, fitness trackers data), combined with real-time electronic adjudication (real time payments), and provider office visits observations we were able to begin to automate the recommendation process for alternatives to weight loss surgery

Much of these advancements in AI comes from an Artificial Neural Network (or ANN). Inspired by the human brain, it loosely models the way a biological brain solves problems, with systems that can self-learn and train themselves, rather than respond to programming. With a neural network, algorithms are trained by humans first. Over time, the algorithms begin to become more sensible, making its own assumptions, relying less on human trainers thus solving complex problems.

In the end, IoT is not enough. There has to be an added intelligence, an AI, that seeks to solve problems and not just process data or provide a dashboard. There has to be data and action.