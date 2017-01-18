Innotech Capitals, a Shanghai-based private equity group, has acquired advertising automation firm Ad-Juster as part of a plan to take the company global.

San Diego, Calif.-based Ad-Juster automates manual processes for digital publishers, ad agencies, ad networks, and ad-tech platforms. The deal shows that consolidation in the ad tech market continues, with Chinese companies leading the way.

Ad-Juster’s 10 product-level technologies help its clients reconcile close to $10 billion worth of digital ad revenue every year. The company specializes in display ad reporting, third-party data aggregation, programmatic reporting, ad viewability, mobile and video reporting, third-party tag verification, automated buffer optimization, and more.

Innotech Capitals is the investment arm of Innotech International Group.

“Innotech International Group will provide Ad-Juster with the resources we need to accelerate our offering not only here in the U.S. but also internationally,” said Mike Lewis, president and cofounder of Ad-Juster, in a statement. “Having bootstrapped Ad-Juster from day one entirely from its own cash flow, the opportunity to transition what we do well to a broader audience is very exciting.”

Ad-Juster will retain its current management team and operate under the business model and culture that have fueled the company’s success. Terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.

“With our network and resources in international ad tech, Innotech International Group will quickly help Ad-Juster expand its unique offerings to global markets starting with China and the Asia Pacific region,” said Oliver Chen, founding partner of Innotech Capitals, in a statement. “The business will meet the growing need for automated operations and solutions around the world.”

Founded in 2007, Ad-Juster simplifies the manually intensive processes associated with digital ad operations, which have gotten more complex. More than 120 brand name digital publishing companies use Ad-Juster, including over half of the comScore Top 50 publishers by impression volume.

Since July 2015, Innotech Capitals has done deals exceeding $500 million, including acquisitions and exits. Innotech Capitals has acquired 12 portfolio companies in the U.S., Israel, U.K., and Canada.