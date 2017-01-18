Facebook’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg made headlines in 2014 when he paid more than $100 million for 700 acres on Kauai, Hawaii. At the time he sought to create a sanctuary for his family, but nearly three years later, Zuckerberg has shifted his focus to identifying the owners of property scattered in and around his estate to ensure they’re properly compensated.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, approximately a dozen small parcels within Zuckerberg’s property are owned by Hawaiian families with rights to “traverse the billionaire’s otherwise private domain”. But this is not just a simple lawsuit — Facebook’s CEO has taken action against a few hundred people, some of whom are deceased so it also impacts those who inherited the property. At issue is what’s known as kuleana lands which is real estate initially acquired by Hawaiian citizens through a law passed in 1850.

“Often, kuleana lands automatically passed to heirs of the first owner in absence of a will or deed, and then down through subsequent generations of descendants who in some cases now own just fractions of an interest in the property without documentation,” the Star-Advertiser explained.

Zuckerberg’s three companies, Pilaa International LLC, Northshore Kalo LLC, and High Flyer LLC, filed the lawsuits at the end of December, seeking to persuade the defendants to auction their land to the highest bidder, which would likely be Zuckerberg.

Because some of the land being sought after has passed down from generation to generation, Zuckerberg’s team has done genealogical research to find out who is the rightful owner before serving legal paperwork. Some may settle — Hawaii News Now estimates that a contested case could cost at least $200,000.

“It is common in Hawaii to have small parcels of land within the boundaries of a larger tract, and for the title to these smaller parcels to have become broken or clouded over time. In some cases, co-owners may not even be aware of their interests. Quiet title actions are the standard and prescribed process to identify all potential co-owners, determine ownership, and ensure that, if there are other co-owners, each receives appropriate value for their ownership share,” remarked Keoni Shultz, a partner at Cades Schutte LLP, who is representing Zuckerberg.

In a December post, Zuckerberg explained that when he and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan visited the Hawaiian island, he “fell in love with the community and the cloudy green mountains.” The purchase was intended to help “plant roots and join the community” and they’ve dedicated themselves to preserving its beauty. The 700-acres is filled with pigs, turtles, birds, seals, and more.

Updated as of 2:38 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday: Updated with statement from Zuckerberg attorney and clarified post accordingly.