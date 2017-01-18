Microsoft today announced the availability of its Office Lens document scanning app for Apple’s iPad tablet. Office initially launched as a Windows Phone exclusive, and in 2015 Microsoft brought it to Android and the iPhone. Now you can use it on bigger-screened iOS devices.

Microsoft brought its core Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps to the iPad in 2014, and when Apple introduced the iPad Pro in 2015, Microsoft was on hand to show how the apps work well on that larger productivity-focused device. Now Office Lens will work on the iPad and iPad Pro, too.

“With the bigger screen on the iPad, going from physical to accessible digital content is easier and more compelling than ever. And, as always, you can save the content into OneNote and OneDrive easily,” the OneNote team wrote in a blog post.

Earlier this month Apple expanded its Office Insider Program to include the iPhone and iPad.

Recently Dropbox added document scanning functionality to its iOS app, following Box. The Google Drive app for iOS does not support document scanning, but the Android version does.