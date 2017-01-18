Smart water bottle maker Gululu has partnered with Generosity.org to improve drinking water sources around the globe.

Gululu is a high-tech water bottle. It is designed to encourage kids to stay hydrated, mainly by inspiring them with game-like animations. Animated pets come to life as a child drinks water. Sensors in the hardware, together with educational and social software, enable the kid to care for their virtual pet, Tamagotchi-style. Over time, Gululu will introduce a new game and more 3D animations.

Gululu first launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign in May 2016. The company raised more than $200,000, or twice its funding target. It also launched a preorder campaign on Indiegogo in December and has accumulated preorders of $400,000.

Starting today, for every Gululu bottle purchased, a child in a developing country will receive a clean drinking water source for life. The children and their families who will receive this do not already have access to clean water. Generosity.org goal is to build water wells for their villages with the proceeds from Gululu sales in the U.S. Gululu is available on Amazon for purchase.

Image Credit: Gululu

Generosity.org is a humanitarian organization that is working to help end the clean water crisis in developing countries, one community at a time. The lack of clean water and sanitation causes 80 percent of all sickness and disease in the developing world — affecting more people than war, AIDS, and famine combined, the group said.

Generosity.org’s approach includes creating clean water drinking wells and providing education in developing countries and the group works systematically to bring clean drinking water to more than 450,000 people in twenty countries. The nonprofit organization has funded 778 projects.

Gululu has offices in Santa Clara, Calif. and Shanghai and has 20 employees. Alvin Chiang, founder and CEO of Gululu, was the former chief marketing officer of China’s Renren.

“Our team is thrilled to be a part of the Amazon Exclusive program to deliver more Gululus to a wider audience and continue to perfect our product experience,” said Chiang said in a statement. “Our partnership with Generosity.org is also an important endeavor that aligns with our vision of providing clean water and hydration to children everywhere.”