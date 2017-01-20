With the United States transitioning from one president to another, a lot of changes happened today immediately after Donald Trump was sworn into office. Whitehouse.gov completely changed and now features some of the new president’s plans for energy and jobs. The White House Facebook page is eerily empty, and @POTUS on Twitter — first used by the Obama administration — was handed over to the new administration.

Also changing is the White House We the People petition website.

All petitions created during the Obama administration are now gone. The first new petitions are beginning to roll in, and they call on President Trump to release his tax returns and divest his business interests.

A petition that asks Trump to “Immediately release Donald Trump’s full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance” was the first to appear shortly after President Trump was sworn into office. At the time this story was published, the petition had received nearly 7,600 signatures.

The We the People website was created during the Obama administration. Any petition that receives 100,000 signatures in 30 days must receive an official response from the White House, according to the website.