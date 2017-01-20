WEST HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 21, 2017–

Source Photonics, a leading provider of optical components and modules, today announced that Francisco Partners has completed the sale of the company to a private equity consortium led by Redview Capital and Asia-IO, with participation from investors including TR Capital, Axiom Asia and Aberdeen Asset Management. Source Photonics is a global provider of communications and data connectivity components and modules in next-generation datacenters, mobile and fixed-line networks.

Source Photonics was originally acquired by Francisco Partners in October 2010 as a carve-out from MRV Communications. Following the acquisition, Francisco Partners recruited CEO Doug Wright to join the company in May 2013.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Doug and the talented management team at Source Photonics,” said Andrew Kowal, Partner at Francisco Partners. “The Source Photonics team made tremendous strides in transforming the company into a leader in its served markets, while delivering best in class operational performance. We believe they are very well positioned for the future and wish them continued success.”

“Francisco Partners was an excellent partner in our transformation at Source Photonics,” said Doug Wright, Source Photonics Chief Executive Officer. “FP provided the strategic support and resources to enable the company to execute on our plan and invest in new technologies. These investments helped us strengthen our product offerings, optimize our operational capabilities, and enter new markets.”

Doug Wright continued, “We now have the building blocks in place to accelerate our growth in the global optical communications market and we look forward to working with Redview Capital and Asia-IO as we continue to execute on our strategic plan.”

“Source Photonics’ technology and capabilities for next-generation datacenters and access networks provide a strong foundation for continued share gain, product diversification, and market expansion,” said Jin Yi, Executive Director at Redview Capital and a member of the board of directors.

“Source Photonics is an exciting case of cross-border mid-cap technology buyout. We look forward to supporting the Source Photonics management team as they enter the next phase of continued growth and investment,” said Denis Tse, Managing Partner at Asia-IO and a member of the board of directors.

Evercore and CITIC Securities served as financial advisors to Source Photonics. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Source Photonics

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in datacenters, metro, and access networks. We invent next-generation solutions to provide customers with enabling technologies to support the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, with manufacturing facilities, R&D, and sales offices worldwide

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global private equity firm, which specializes in investments in technology businesses. Since its launch over 16 years ago, Francisco Partners has raised over $10 billion in capital and invested in more than 175 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in opportunities where the firm’s deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential.

About Redview Capital

Redview Capital is one of the two parallel new funds set up by Mr. Jianming Yu in January 2016. Redview Capital focuses on traditional growth capital, on investments in New Materials, Clean Energy, Consumer, and Advanced Manufacturing in China. The other new fund, Advantech Capital, focuses on innovation-driven growth capital, on investments in TMT, E-services, and Healthcare sectors in China. Mr. Yu is also Co-Founder and Managing Partner of New Horizon Capital.

About Asia-IO

Asia-IO specializes in implementing customized Asia/Asia-nexus private equity direct investment programs for large institutional and corporate investors. Asia-IO is headquartered in Hong Kong.

