Tune in at 11:30 a.m. Eastern today to watch Donald Trump become the 45th president of the United States.

In fact, the President-Elect’s inauguration events kicked off yesterday and will stretch into the weekend. And there’s no shortage of ways to watch the swearing-in ceremony this morning, but if you’re looking to stream it over the internet — or in VR — here’s a quick guide.

In VR

For reality escapists, USA Today and Nikon are streaming the inauguration and the parade following in 360 degrees. You can find the stream on USA Today’s YouTube channel using any headset that works with the video service, including Google Cardboard and DayDream. You can also watch the 360-degree video on your laptop or mobile device, if you don’t mind clicking or swiping to look around.

The White House

You can watch the White House’s own stream below.

On Twitter

Trump’s favorite social network will be streaming the event live.

Facebook

Via ABC News

NBC

NBC has a free stream. As do Reuters, CBS News, and C-Span, along with plenty of others.