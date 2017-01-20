Seattle-area startup expands the fun, interactive online simulation for real estate agents seeking to renew their licenses in Oregon

The Oregon Association of Realtors has just committed to offering the next generation of CE products, developed by Real Estate Game Works (REGW), for real estate agents in the state of Oregon.

Real Estate Game Works, a Seattle-area startup, has developed an entertaining online simulation for real estate agents to meet their continuing education requirements. The software employs a concept called “gamification” to convert dry subject matter into a powerful 21st Century learning experience.

“Our simulation will revolutionize the way real estate agents renew their licenses,” says CEO Jed Etters. “Say farewell to countless hours of sitting in a classroom or taking mind-numbing multiple-choice tests.”

The simulation allows players to hone their skills by replicating a “day in the life” of a real estate agent. Players will find clients, negotiate prices, buy and sell homes, and engage in marketing. As a reward for good work, players can upgrade their office from a shabby basement to a downtown suite.

The “clients” that players meet in the simulation, such as the Drill Sergeant and Geeky Professor (and many others), will keep them entertained in ways that traditional continuing education cannot.

“For the first time, continuing education will be fun. Real estate agents will be eager to play this,” Etters states.

Contained within the simulation are learning modules on topics of interest to real estate agents. These modules, combined with the simulation itself, provide the 30 hours of continuing education required by regulators in Oregon state. Crucially, the product is currently endorsed by the Oregon and Washington Association of Realtors.

Players can access the game on desktop computers, laptops, and tablets such as the iPad.

“We work on issuing top-of-the-line programs and products for our Brokers. Real Estate Game Works has proven itself as a revolutionary tool with interactive learning. We are proud to be the sole provider of gamified real estate continuing education in Oregon.”

Jake Conley

Education & Communications Coordinator

The Oregon Association of Realtors follows the Washington Association of Realtors, which launched the next-generation, simulation-based CE products developed by Real Estate Game Works in September. REGW is expanding their offering to additional states in the near future.

